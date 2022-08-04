Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Community Boys & Girls Club to give out school supplies

The Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington announced that on Aug. 6, local motorcycle organizations will host a back-to-school supply giveaway.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington announced that on Aug. 6, local motorcycle organizations will host a back-to-school supply giveaway. The event is open to all school-aged students and will be hosted at the Community Boys & Girls Club at 901 Nixon St. from noon-3 p.m.

Free food will also be distributed to students during the event, per their release.

Local organizations hosting the supply giveaway include:

  • Port City Wheelers MC
  • Fearless & Smoking MC/SC
  • Smokin’ Dirty MC
  • LQ Rydaz MC
  • Street Habits MC/SC
  • Keeping it Solid AC
  • Divas of Sophisticated Elegance MC

For updates and more information, students and families are encouraged to visit the Community Boys & Girls Club website or call (910) 762-1252.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
Two years after dental anesthesia death, widow still waiting for reform
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

The Burgaw Police Department announced Aug. 3 that they will be hosting a giveaway for school...
Burgaw PD to hold ‘Cram the Cruiser’ giveaway
The Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington announced that on Aug. 6, local motorcycle...
Community Boys & Girls Club to give out school supplies
School supplies
Brigade Boys and Girls Club collects school supplies for over 2,200 students
On Aug. 1, Southport Police Department kicked off their “Cram a Cruiser” school supply drive.
Southport PD ‘Cram a Cruiser’ school supply drive underway