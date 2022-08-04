Community Boys & Girls Club to give out school supplies
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington announced that on Aug. 6, local motorcycle organizations will host a back-to-school supply giveaway. The event is open to all school-aged students and will be hosted at the Community Boys & Girls Club at 901 Nixon St. from noon-3 p.m.
Free food will also be distributed to students during the event, per their release.
Local organizations hosting the supply giveaway include:
- Port City Wheelers MC
- Fearless & Smoking MC/SC
- Smokin’ Dirty MC
- LQ Rydaz MC
- Street Habits MC/SC
- Keeping it Solid AC
- Divas of Sophisticated Elegance MC
For updates and more information, students and families are encouraged to visit the Community Boys & Girls Club website or call (910) 762-1252.
