Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe.

Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat.

The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, and didn’t return.

Deputies said the 38-year-old man’s car was still at the ramp and his cell phone was off with the last ping near Oriental.

The Coast Guard said it was a friend’s boat that Hess took out, and the boat’s owner searched for Hess overnight with no luck before alerting authorities.

According to the Coast Guard, the Coast Guard helicopter crew and response boat crews from Hatteras Inlet and Hobucken searched for Hess. Other agencies, including the North Carolina Wildlife Resources, also helped with the search.

