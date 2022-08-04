Minority Business Contractor and Vendor Fair will provide info about job opportunities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Minority business owners and tradespersons can learn about contracting opportunities with New Hanover County Schools at a Minority Business Contractor and Vendor Fair scheduled for Wednesday, August 10 at the NHCS Board of Education Center at 1805 South 13th Street in Wilmington.

The Financial Protection Law Center and Legal Aid of NC, Inc., in collaboration with New Hanover County Schools, are hosting the fair. Experienced plumbers, electricians, landscapers, painters, HVAC, construction and other workers interested in learning about contracting opportunities with the school system are also welcome to attend.

There will be several speakers at the fair, including representatives from the North Carolina Historically Underutilized Business Office and New Hanover County Schools.

The event program runs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Interested individuals are asked to RSVP to April Cheers by Monday, August 8 at april@financialprotectionlawcenter.org or leave a message with the name and number attending at 910-442-1013.

