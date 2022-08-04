Senior Connect
Local organizations to host blood drive, chance to win free gas

From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Aug. 18, Wilmington Kiwanis, Rotary Clubs of Wilmington and Masonic Lodge #319 will be co-sponsoring a blood drive at Independence Mall, per release.(American Red Cross)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Aug. 18, Wilmington Kiwanis, Rotary Clubs of Wilmington and Masonic Lodge #319 will be co-sponsoring a blood drive at Independence Mall, per release. The drive will occur in the J.C. Penny wing across from American Outfitters.

Per the American Red Cross, anyone who donates blood between Aug. 1-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card and automatically be entered to win free gas for a year. Three winners will be chosen for the free gas giveaway.

Those looking to make an appointment can do so on the Red Cross’ website by using the sponsor code “Rotary Wilmington,” or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

According to the release, those looking to donate must bring their photo I.D. and are encouraged to be well hydrated beforehand.

