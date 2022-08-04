First Alert Forecast: another day, another run at 90+ temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you Early on this Thursday. Your First Alert Forecast offers a similar helping of 90s - and 100+ heat index values that we’ve seen in days past. Once again... stay hydrated, rested and neighborly to people and pets.

We do expect a slight dip in temperatures this weekend, as highs return to seasonable levels. Speaking of... If you aim to cool off in the 82-degree surf, be mindful of a moderate rip current risk for Cape Fear beaches. Also, odds for a drenching and thereby cooling shower or storm will be in the 20-30% range through early next week. And lastly, while it may be a mirage: some long-range computer models are hinting that a slightly cooler pattern change may develop by late next week.

In the meantime, catch your hot seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Thankfully, no Atlantic tropical systems are expected to develop in the next five days. The National Hurricane Center will provide a mid-season update to its forecast just before noon. You’ll find the specifics on air and here on wect.com. Please stay prepared though: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.