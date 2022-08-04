Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Creek runs red after food dye mishap

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.
Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) - It was a bizarre sight in New Jersey where a creek ran red due to a food dye mishap.

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.

It turns out that a beverage facility was to blame.

Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.
Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)

Officials said it happened after the TopPop Packaging Company improperly discharged red dye into the wastewater treatment system.

While the substance was not hazardous, the beverage manufacturer did receive a violation.

Officials said the red dye should clear in 24 to 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
Two years after dental anesthesia death, widow still waiting for reform
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will begin a phone upgrade at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, per...
NHCSO scheduled phone outage Aug. 5-6
LIVE: Verdict in Brittney Griner trial in Russia
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Updated COVID-19 boosters expected in September
Jonathan Hess
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
The Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for Deondrick Marquis Hill...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person