WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nyasia Campbell of Whiteville was awarded a $200,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off on Thursday, August 4.

Per an N.C. Education Lottery release, she bought the ticket from Minuteman Food Mart on Washington Street in Whiteville.

After taxes, she took home $142,021 in winnings.

