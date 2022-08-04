Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding suspect

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect currently being investigated for their role in the theft of a church’s grill.

The male suspect was recently captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff, per the report. At the time, he was traveling in a white, two door Chevrolet truck. CCSO believes that the vehicle has tinted windows, chrome truck bed rails and a chrome toolbox.

Per the release, the truck was captured on surveillance towing a grill that was reported stolen from the Facts of Life Church in Tabor City. The grill, which was reported stolen on July 29, was found and returned to the church on Aug. 4. Investigators from CCSO found the grill in Chadbourn.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who recognizes the truck or the person contact the office at (910) 642-6551, through the CCSO Facebook, via the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office app, or by visiting their website.

