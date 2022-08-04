Senior Connect
Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy nearly two years after miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand...
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.

Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020.

“We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she wrote. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

The couple delivered a heart-wrenching post in 2020 after both announced the lost of their son, Jack, at 20 weeks of her pregnancy. She was hospitalized with excessive bleeding before the miscarriage.

In the same year, Teigen wrote in an essay explaining that doctors diagnosed her with a partial placental abruption. At the time, she urged people to share their stories and “please be kind to those pouring their hearts out.”

Legend and Teigen were married in 2013.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

