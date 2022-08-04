Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Chris Stapleton shares special moment with 6-year-old superfan while shopping at Walmart

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton makes a 6-year-old girl's day with a special meeting...
Country music superstar Chris Stapleton makes a 6-year-old girl's day with a special meeting while shopping at Walmart.(Courtney Crider)
By Melissa Ratliff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A mother-daughter stop at a retail store became more than just a typical shopping trip.

Courtney Crider said it started like a regular trip to Walmart with her 6-year-old daughter, Etta, but things quickly changed with they ran into country music superstar Chris Stapleton.

WYMT reports Stapleton, a Johnson County native, has been spotted all over Eastern Kentucky helping residents with flood relief efforts and was at Walmart getting supplies.

Crider said the surprise encounter was incredibly meaningful, as her daughter has autism, and sometimes the only thing that calms her down when overstimulated is Stapleton’s music.

According to Crider, she took Etta to meet Stapleton and explained to him what his music meant to her, and it didn’t take long for Etta to recognize her favorite singer.

“At first, Etta was really all about his beard and face because she is a sensory seeker. But after I told her that it was him, it was like it clicked, and she got starstruck,” Crider said. “She was giddy and laughing.”

Crider hopes that one day he’ll sing just for Etta.

“It was so special. Etta has a handful of things she really loves, and her family and Chris Stapleton are both on that list,” Crider said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
Leland death investigation over the weekend
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth was located...
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store

Latest News

Authorities say a 58-year-old woman has been arrested after she drove a golf cart on a busy...
Drunk woman arrested after driving golf cart on Florida highway, troopers say
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former deputy counsel Patrick Philbin have been...
Former White House counsel, deputy counsel subpoenaed in DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe
The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater at 659 North...
Broken line causes 9,000 gallons of sewage to discharge into Mulberry Creek
FILE PHOTO - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Musk response to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by Friday
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes