Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Willow Spring, N.C., woman was found dead on the beach Wednesday, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department.

First responders were dispatched to the Ocean Blvd. beach access in reference to a death just before 5 p.m.

When they arrived, officers located 56-year-old Lisa Midyett Kuhn on the beach and began lifesaving aid.

“The female was unable to be revived. The Carolina Beach Police Department is working with the NC Medical Examiner’s office reference cause of death,” a CBPD news release states. “No suspicious circumstances were identified by investigators on scene.”

