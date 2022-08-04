Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Willow Spring, N.C., woman was found dead on the beach Wednesday, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department.

First responders were dispatched to the Ocean Blvd. beach access in reference to a death just before 5 p.m.

When they arrived, officers located 56-year-old Lisa Midyett Kuhn on the beach and began lifesaving aid.

“The female was unable to be revived. The Carolina Beach Police Department is working with the NC Medical Examiner’s office reference cause of death,” a CBPD news release states. “No suspicious circumstances were identified by investigators on scene.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
Two years after dental anesthesia death, widow still waiting for reform
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

Minority Business owners and tradespersons who are interested in learning about contracting...
Minority Business Contractor and Vendor Fair will provide info about job opportunities
Avelo flights from Wilmington began on June 30, 2022.
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect being investigated...
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding suspect
Two individuals have been charged with murder of a 19-year-old in a deadly shooting from...
2 teens charged with 1st degree murder in deadly 15-501 Durham shooting