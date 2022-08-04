Burgaw PD to hold ‘Cram the Cruiser’ giveaway

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgaw Police Department announced Aug. 3 that they will be hosting a giveaway for school supplies over the course of two events, per release. Part of their “Cram the Cruiser” drive, Burgaw PD will be handing out supplies Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.

Families wishing to take part in the event on Aug. 12 must preregister ahead of time at the police station located at 109 N. Walker St. After that, supplies will be given out while they last from 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 19 during a “drive-thru” event at the station, according to BPD.

Per their announcement, each child will receive one bag of supplies. Children must be present in order to receive the supplies.

For updates and more information, families are encouraged to visit Burgaw Police Department’s Facebook page or call BPD at (910) 259-4924.

