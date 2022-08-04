Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Burgaw PD to hold ‘Cram the Cruiser’ giveaway

The Burgaw Police Department announced Aug. 3 that they will be hosting a giveaway for school...
The Burgaw Police Department announced Aug. 3 that they will be hosting a giveaway for school supplies over the course of two events, per release.(Town of Burgaw)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgaw Police Department announced Aug. 3 that they will be hosting a giveaway for school supplies over the course of two events, per release. Part of their “Cram the Cruiser” drive, Burgaw PD will be handing out supplies Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.

Families wishing to take part in the event on Aug. 12 must preregister ahead of time at the police station located at 109 N. Walker St. After that, supplies will be given out while they last from 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 19 during a “drive-thru” event at the station, according to BPD.

Per their announcement, each child will receive one bag of supplies. Children must be present in order to receive the supplies.

For updates and more information, families are encouraged to visit Burgaw Police Department’s Facebook page or call BPD at (910) 259-4924.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
Two years after dental anesthesia death, widow still waiting for reform
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

School supplies
Brigade Boys and Girls Club collects school supplies for over 2,200 students
On Aug. 1, Southport Police Department kicked off their “Cram a Cruiser” school supply drive.
Southport PD ‘Cram a Cruiser’ school supply drive underway
On Aug. 1, Southport Police Department kicked off their “Cram a Cruiser” school supply drive.
Southport PD ‘Cram a Cruiser’ school supply drive underway
On August 27, Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 10-05 will host a boat safety course for the public.
Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course