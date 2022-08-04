Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for Deondrick Marquis Hill on Aug. 4.

Per the BCSO, Hill is 26-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, and has long dreadlocks.

Hill was last seen Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. around McMilly Road in Shallotte, per the report. At this time, it is unknown whether he is on foot or traveling by vehicle. A clothing description is also unknown at this time.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information contact Detective Avery Hill at (910) 713-6071.

