Broken line causes 9,000 gallons of sewage to discharge into Mulberry Creek

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater at 659 North Mulberry Rd NW at the afternoon of August 3.

The untreated wastewater that was not recovered with pump trucks made its way into Mulberry Creek in the Lumber River Basin.

The broken line was immediately shut down to prevent further wastewater enter the creek after the initial discharge lasted thirty minutes.

For more information, you can contact the Town of Shallotte at 910-754-4032.

