Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Broken line causes 9,000 gallons of sewage to discharge into Mulberry Creek

The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater at 659 North...
The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater at 659 North Mulberry Rd NW at the afternoon of August 3.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater at 659 North Mulberry Rd NW at the afternoon of August 3.

The untreated wastewater that was not recovered with pump trucks made its way into Mulberry Creek in the Lumber River Basin.

The broken line was immediately shut down to prevent further wastewater enter the creek after the initial discharge lasted thirty minutes.

For more information, you can contact the Town of Shallotte at 910-754-4032.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
Leland death investigation over the weekend
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth was located...
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store

Latest News

Nearly 300,000 tires found in search of sand for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project
Alan Croom, 35, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and booked under a $250,000...
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties - clipped version
Gabriel Jessie Gerold
New Hanover County court finds man guilty of recording video under women’s skirts without consent
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access