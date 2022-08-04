Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An Avelo spokesperson has confirmed that the route between the Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and the Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) will stop offering flights for the rest of the year on September 5.

The route from ILM to FLL in Florida will use the plane currently used for the BWI route in November. The company plans for the FLL route to run until late April or early May, and then the ILM-BWI route would return next year. The spokesperson said that these two routes “are the only seasonal routes at ILM right now.”

“September and October are typically low flying months, meaning because those months are just after summer, and school is back in session, people put a pause on travel. This time allows us to better prepare our fleet and operation for a busy late-fall/winter by being proactive on any maintenance and trainings our fleet may need,” they said in a statement to WECT.

Avelo’s previous press releases announcing the BWI and FLL routes have not mentioned that the routes would only run seasonally.

