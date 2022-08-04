Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Air Force charges airman in Syria base explosion from April

The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. . The Air Force has filed criminal...
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. . The Air Force has filed criminal charges against an airman in connection with an April explosion that injured U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria.(Touch Of Light / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has filed criminal charges against an airman in connection with an April explosion that injured U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria.

Tech. Sgt. David D. Dezwaan Jr. is facing several charges including dereliction of duty, destroying military property, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault in the blast that injured four service members. He has been held in confinement by the Air Force since June.

The U.S. military initially reported that the injuries were caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire. But the Pentagon later said the April 7 attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base, known as Green Village.

The Air Force, in a statement Thursday, said a preliminary hearing date has been set for Aug. 23 at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Dezwaan, an explosive ordnance disposal specialist, also was charged with accessing a government computer with an unauthorized purpose and obtaining classified information.

The blasts hit two support buildings. Four service members were evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

Officials have provided no insight into any motivation for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
Two years after dental anesthesia death, widow still waiting for reform
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on...
Stolen dog found 600 miles away, nearly 5 years later
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is charging current and former...
Garland announces charges in Breonna Taylor death
Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason...
Parents hog-tied child, left him bound for nearly 10 hours, court documents say
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Parkland, Florida, jury tours bloody school massacre scene