2 teens charged with 1st degree murder in deadly 15-501 Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Two individuals have been charged with murder of a 19-year-old in a deadly shooting from mid-June along a Durham highway, police said.

The June 14 shooting took place on Durham’s Hwy. 15-501 northbound near Pickett Road and was determined to not be a random act by Durham police the following day.

In a Wednesday morning update, Durham police announced the arrests of Nicolas Martin, 19, of Durham, and an unidentified 17-year-old male for the homicide of Jeremiah Dixon.

The arrests come just over a month after police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect by the description of the vehicle.

According to Durham police, Martin is being held in the Durham County Jail with no bond, and the juvenile suspect is being held in a juvenile detention facility.

