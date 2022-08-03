Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach renourishment project uncovers hundreds of thousands of tires in the ocean

The shrinking shoreline at Wrightsville Beach is in desperate need of sand.
By Liz McLaughlin
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WRAL) - The shrinking shoreline at Wrightsville Beach is in desperate need of sand.

“We can’t get our ocean rescue vehicles from point A to point B in some places, because there’s just not enough beach,” Mayor Darryl Mills said.

Rebuilding that usually happens every three years is behind schedule. Officials said they have faced numerous challenges since the beach was last filled with fresh sand in 2018.

Wrightsville Beach has sourced its sand from nearby Masonboro Inlet since the 1960s, but a new interpretation of the Coastal Barrier Resources Act (CBRA), dictates that no federal dollars can be used to move sand from a CBRA-protected zone (Masonboro Inlet) to a non-CBRA zone (Wrightsville Beach). Wrightsville Beach’s renourishment is 100% federally-funded, according to local records.

You can read the rest of the story here.

