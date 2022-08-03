Wilmington to receive federal grant for flight accessibility improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Aug. 3 that $16.9 million in grants would be awarded to 25 communities across the country for air service improvements. Per release, the central focus of the initiative is to enable communities to develop their own solutions to community needs and establish routes to allow people in the community to fly more easily and affordably.

“In so many of our nation’s smaller communities, local air service is crucial to residents’ lives and livelihoods,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re proud to award these grants to help strengthen local air service in 25 smaller communities and help Americans across the country get to where they need to go more efficiently and affordably.”

The U.S. DOT announced that Wilmington would receive $600,000 through the program, with local resources being contributed to supplement the federal support.

Per release, communities have previously utilized this grant to provide financial incentives to carriers, address challenges with current services, promote the services currently being offered, and study the possibility of expansion.

