Southport PD ‘Cram a Cruiser’ school supply drive underway
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Southport Police Department kicked off their “Cram a Cruiser” school supply drive. Per their announcement, supplies can be dropped off on weekdays between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Southport Police Department at 1029 N. Howe St.
The drive will run until Aug. 20. Per the SPD, last year’s donations supported Southport Elementary, Southport Christian School, and the South Brunswick Charter School.
Southport PD stated that they are looking for donations in the form of:
- Notebooks
- Binders
- Pencils and pens
- Backpacks
- Scissors
- Glue
- Notebook paper: both college and wide ruled
- Crayons
- Filler paper
- Calculators
- Rulers
- Erasers
For updates and more information about the drive, please visit Southport Police Department’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.