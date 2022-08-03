Southport PD ‘Cram a Cruiser’ school supply drive underway

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Southport Police Department kicked off their “Cram a Cruiser” school supply drive. Per their announcement, supplies can be dropped off on weekdays between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Southport Police Department at 1029 N. Howe St.

The drive will run until Aug. 20. Per the SPD, last year’s donations supported Southport Elementary, Southport Christian School, and the South Brunswick Charter School.

Southport PD stated that they are looking for donations in the form of:

Notebooks

Binders

Pencils and pens

Backpacks

Scissors

Glue

Notebook paper: both college and wide ruled

Crayons

Filler paper

Calculators

Rulers

Erasers

For updates and more information about the drive, please visit Southport Police Department’s Facebook page.

