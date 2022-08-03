Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski killed Wednesday in crash, her office says

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.

“Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time,” her office said in a statement.

Walorksi, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.

Walorski, 58, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
Leland death investigation over the weekend
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth was located...
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store

Latest News

The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
6-year-old recovering in ICU after being run over by bulldozer
FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
The Environmental Protection Agency has notified 23 commercial sterilizers — 19 in the...
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk
This image provided by family shows Lason Butler.
GRAPHIC: Family of man who died in custody and was allegedly bitten by rats files lawsuit