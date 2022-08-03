Senior Connect
Portion of Hurst Drive to close for repaving

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Aug. 3, a section of Hurst Drive will close to allow for paving operations, per UNCW release. The portion spans from the intersection with S. College Road to Hamilton Drive.

During this time, one lane will remain open with flaggers on site to direct traffic. The university stated that that the project is expected to conclude in one week.

