Officer given Life Saving Award for efforts during Chadbourn hotel fire

Officer Driggers receives the Life Saving Award from Police Chief Elliott and Mayor Britt
Officer Driggers receives the Life Saving Award from Police Chief Elliott and Mayor Britt(Chadbourn Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Officer Johnathan Driggers, one of the first people on the scene of a fire at Budget Inn earlier this year, has been granted a Life Saving Award by the Town of Chadbourn.

Per a Chadbourn Police Department release, Driggers pulled a man from the burning building and assisted before EMS arrived. He helped man the fire hose with the EMS crews while waiting for firefighters to arrive as well.

Driggers was given the Life Saving Award from Chadbourn Police Chief Elliott and Mayor Phillip Britt at the town council meeting on August 2. Elliott also nominated Driggers for the Presidential Medal of Valor for his efforts.

“We are very proud of you Officer Driggers and thank you for being a great asset to our department. Good luck on your nomination,” wrote the CPD.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

