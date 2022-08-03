Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

North Carolina Zoo announces death of ‘fiercely devoted’ elderly lion Reilly

Reilly had been battling renal disease for several years.
Reilly had been battling renal disease for several years.(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Zoo has announced the death of Reilly, a 23-year-old African lion.

The zoo says Reilly, who had been at the zoo since March 23, 2001, had been battling renal disease for several years. He previously was at the Lincoln Park Zoo, where he was born on Feb. 7, 1999. He was the oldest male lion in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institution.

“He was so tolerant of his rambunctious offspring and was fiercely devoted to his lady lion, Mekita,” Zookeeper Beth Malott said.

Malott worked with Reilly for eight years. “Reilly was a one-of-a-kind soul, and his morning roars will be greatly missed.”

WITN is told that with Reilly’s older age and weakened health, combined with the renal disease, the animal care team and veterinarians made the decision to euthanize him.

“Renal disease is not uncommon for a cat of Reilly’s advanced age, be it a domestic cat sitting on your chair at home or a lion at the Zoo,” Dr. Jb Minter, Animal Health director and chief veterinarian said.

“We had been extremely fortunate to be able to monitor the advancement of Reilly’s renal disease over the years using operant conditioning to get blood from his tail, but unfortunately, the progression of the renal disease along with his previously diagnosed spinal disease proved to be too much. I will surely miss hearing his roar from across the park.”

Dr. Jb Minter, North Carolina Zoo Animal Health director and chief veterinarian

The North Carolina Zoo says that with Reilly’s passing, Mekita is now the only lion at the zoo. Decisions about future pride members, including possible mates for her, will be based on recommendations from the AZA.

WITN is told a lion’s average lifespan in the wild is about 10-15 years, while male lions under human care have a median life expectancy of 17 years. The males of this species weigh up to 570 pounds. During peak health, Reilly weighed up to 440 pounds. At the time of his death, he weighed 394 pounds.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
Leland death investigation over the weekend
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth was located...
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store

Latest News

Alan Croom, 35, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and booked under a $250,000...
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Aug. 3 that $16.9 million in grants would be...
Wilmington to receive federal grant for flight accessibility improvements
Vaccines and boosters can be administered at the Pandemic Operations Center located at 1507...
New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Center to offer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and Jynneos monkeypox vaccine
The Brunswick County Administration Building
Brunswick County Board of Comissioners moves to approve radio upgrades for first responders
Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties