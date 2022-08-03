Senior Connect
New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Center to offer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and Jynneos monkeypox vaccine

Vaccines and boosters can be administered at the Pandemic Operations Center located at 1507 Greenfield Street.(KPTV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Center will begin offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on as of August 4 and is currently providing the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox to qualified individuals ages 18 and older.

Novavax has been granted Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and CDC, and it has been authorized for initial vaccines.

The vaccine is two doses given three to eight weeks apart. Currently, Novavax has not been authorized as an option for booster doses.

“Novavax is a protein subunit vaccine, which is what we traditionally think of when we discuss vaccinations,” said Pandemic Operations manager Jon Campbell. “Protein subunit vaccines have been used widely for things such as hepatitis B or pertussis for years and we know some unvaccinated individuals have been waiting for this type of vaccine. So we are excited to give even more people the protection against severe illness or hospitalization from COVID-19 that another safe and effective vaccine can provide.”

COVID-19 vaccines available at the Pandemic Operations Center are now Novavax, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

The Jynneos vaccine for Monkeypox is available for individuals who meet the following criteria:

  • People who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with Monkeypox in the last 14 days
  • Men who have sex with other men or transgender individuals, who report having multiple or anonymous sex partners, being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease, or receiving HIC PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) last 90 days
  • Certain healthcare workers and public health response team members designated by public health authorities

Vaccines and boosters can be administered at the Pandemic Operations Center located at 1507 Greenfield Street during the following times:

  • Mondays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Thursdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Fridays from 1-5 p.m.

For more information about vaccines or testing related to COVID or Monkeypox, you can call the Pandemic Operations Call Center at 910-798-6800 or visit the New Hanover Health Department here. Appointments are recommended but not required and can be made by visiting TakeMyShot.NC.gov.

