New Hanover County court finds man guilty of recording video under women’s skirts without consent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Texas man plead guilty to using a camera to take recordings up women’s skirts without consent at the New Hanover County Criminal Superior Court on August 2.

Per a release from District Attorney Ben David, 49-year-old Gabriel Jessie Gerold was convicted in Mecklenburg County for having an image in violation of the secret peeping statute in 2020. His probation was transferred to New Hanover County, and the probation conditions prohibited him from having any device that can record images or video.

His probation officer found out he had a smart phone with 14 videos depicting underneath women’s clothes seemingly without consent of the women involved. The NHC Sheriff’s Department and Probation and Parole department found one of the victims who confirmed that the video was taken without her consent.

He plead guilty to taking secret images and for not disclosing two email accounts as required by his sex offender registration.

Gerold was sentenced to serve 36-68 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He was also issued a no contact order for the victim identified by law enforcement that prohibits him from having any contact from her ever again. If he doesn’t comply with the supervised probation after he is released from prison, he may have to serve another 36-68 months in prison, and he isn’t allowed to have anything that can take photos or videos.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.