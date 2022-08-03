Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County court finds man guilty of recording video under women’s skirts without consent

Gabriel Jessie Gerold
Gabriel Jessie Gerold(North Carolina General Court of Justice Sixth Prosecutorial District)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Texas man plead guilty to using a camera to take recordings up women’s skirts without consent at the New Hanover County Criminal Superior Court on August 2.

Per a release from District Attorney Ben David, 49-year-old Gabriel Jessie Gerold was convicted in Mecklenburg County for having an image in violation of the secret peeping statute in 2020. His probation was transferred to New Hanover County, and the probation conditions prohibited him from having any device that can record images or video.

His probation officer found out he had a smart phone with 14 videos depicting underneath women’s clothes seemingly without consent of the women involved. The NHC Sheriff’s Department and Probation and Parole department found one of the victims who confirmed that the video was taken without her consent.

He plead guilty to taking secret images and for not disclosing two email accounts as required by his sex offender registration.

Gerold was sentenced to serve 36-68 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He was also issued a no contact order for the victim identified by law enforcement that prohibits him from having any contact from her ever again. If he doesn’t comply with the supervised probation after he is released from prison, he may have to serve another 36-68 months in prison, and he isn’t allowed to have anything that can take photos or videos.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
Leland death investigation over the weekend
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth was located...
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store

Latest News

Alan Croom, 35, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and booked under a $250,000...
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties - clipped version
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
Items collected from Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for drug crimes at checking station
August 3rd marks two years since Henry Patel’s death. The beloved cardiologist was 53 years old...
Two years after dental anesthesia death, widow still waiting for reform