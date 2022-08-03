NC Department of Commerce releases new unemployment data, Southeastern counties join the trend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Commerce released their latest unemployment data on Aug. 3. Concerning the month of June, the new statistics show how unemployment rates have fluctuated throughout the state.

Per the report, unemployment rates increased in 98 counties and decreased in only 2 when compared to May. Compared to last year, unemployment rates fell in every county when not seasonally adjusted. Per the Department of Commerce:

New Hanover County

New Hanover County’s unemployment rate increased by 0.4% to 3.6% in June. Although higher than May, this rate is much better than the county’s 4.9% rate in June 2021.

Brunswick County

Brunswick County’s unemployment rate increased by 0.6% to 5.2% in June. This rate is significantly lower than the county’s 6.7% unemployment rate in June 2021.

Bladen County

Bladen County’s unemployment rate rose by 0.5% to 5.0% in June. Compared to June 2021, this rate is much lower than its previous 6.5% unemployment rate.

Pender County

Pender County’s unemployment rate also increased by 0.5% in June, with a total unemployment rate of 3.8%. This rate is an improvement from the county’s 5.0% rate in June 2021.

Columbus County

Columbus County also saw a 0.5% increase in its unemployment rate during the month of June, making its total rate 5.1%. Compared to June 2021, this rate is much lower than the previous 6.9%.

Per the report, statistics for July are expected to be released Aug. 19.

For updates and more information, please visit the North Carolina Department of Commerce website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.