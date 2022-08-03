Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man arrested for drug crimes at checking station

Items collected from Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Items collected from Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug charges after he was stopped at a license checking station.

Per the CCSO, the checking station was done near Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A deputy stopped Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway at the station on July 28 and found a cold beer container in the cup holder and noticed him attempting to hide a container. The container contained crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs along with a digital scale.

Hemingway was arrested with a $1 million secured bond and given two counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, two counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, and one count of misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia.

Trendy Hemingway
Trendy Hemingway(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
Leland death investigation over the weekend
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth was located...
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store

Latest News

The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
August 3rd marks two years since Henry Patel’s death. The beloved cardiologist was 53 years old...
Two years after dental anesthesia death, widow still waiting for reform
On August 27, Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 10-05 will host a boat safety course for the public.
Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Aug. 3 that $16.9 million in grants would be...
Wilmington to receive federal grant for flight accessibility improvements