Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price

Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline prices in the U.S. during the month of August.(Business Wire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its “Beat The Pump” promotion to close out the summer driving season.

The company said it is once again trying to sweeten the pain at the pump by pricing the cost of its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

According to Krispy Kreme, the promotion will be available every Wednesday until Aug. 31.

Representatives with Krispy Kreme said prices would be updated weekly and encouraged customers to check the company’s Facebook, Twitter and website on Tuesdays.

Guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating stores.

According to AAA, the national gas price is $4.16 per gallon as of Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Croom
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
Leland death investigation over the weekend
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth was located...
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
Senator Richard Burr (left) of North Carolina voted for final passage of the PACT Act, which...
North Carolina senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr split their votes on passing PACT Act
The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store

Latest News

The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
Alan Croom, 35, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and booked under a $250,000...
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties - clipped version
Gabriel Jessie Gerold
New Hanover County court finds man guilty of recording video under women’s skirts without consent
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’