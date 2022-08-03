Former church youth counselor arrested at Wilmington airport, charged with indecent liberties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former church youth counselor was arrested Tuesday at the Wilmington International Airport and charged with a sex crime involving a minor.

Alan Croom, 35, was charged with indecent liberties with a minor and booked under a $250,000 bond, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, Croom also was arrested in April and charged with sex offenses involving a minor. Brewer said that after Croom posted bail, a second victim came forward.

“These crimes took place over ten years ago when Croom was a youth counselor at Wrightsboro Baptist Church,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states. “In the past month Sheriff’s Detectives discovered a second victim and swore out warrants for Croom’s arrest. Detectives learned that Croom was in California and traveling back to Wilmington yesterday.

“Sheriff’s Office warrant squad Deputies along with the Sheriff’s Office ILM Unit confronted Croom in the airport and arrested him.”

According to online court records, Croom was charged with indecent liberties with a child and four counts of statutory rape/sex offense in the April arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15 for those charges.

