Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Former church youth counselor arrested at Wilmington airport, charged with indecent liberties

Alan Croom
Alan Croom(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former church youth counselor was arrested Tuesday at the Wilmington International Airport and charged with a sex crime involving a minor.

Alan Croom, 35, was charged with indecent liberties with a minor and booked under a $250,000 bond, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, Croom also was arrested in April and charged with sex offenses involving a minor. Brewer said that after Croom posted bail, a second victim came forward.

“These crimes took place over ten years ago when Croom was a youth counselor at Wrightsboro Baptist Church,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states. “In the past month Sheriff’s Detectives discovered a second victim and swore out warrants for Croom’s arrest. Detectives learned that Croom was in California and traveling back to Wilmington yesterday.

“Sheriff’s Office warrant squad Deputies along with the Sheriff’s Office ILM Unit confronted Croom in the airport and arrested him.”

According to online court records, Croom was charged with indecent liberties with a child and four counts of statutory rape/sex offense in the April arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15 for those charges.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leland death investigation over the weekend
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth was located...
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store
James Ashley Holleman
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
Elizabeth Bailey arrest
Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75K bond

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Aug. 3 that $16.9 million in grants would be...
Wilmington to receive federal grant for flight accessibility improvements
Officer Driggers receives the Life Saving Award from Police Chief Elliott and Mayor Britt
Officer given Life Saving Award for efforts during Chadbourn hotel fire
On Aug. 1, Southport Police Department kicked off their “Cram a Cruiser” school supply drive.
Southport PD ‘Cram a Cruiser’ school supply drive underway
Clear the Shelters: Dog at New Hanover Animal Shelter since May in need of new home
Clear the Shelters: Dog at New Hanover Animal Shelter since May in need of new home