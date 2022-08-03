First Alert Forecast: searching for breaks in the heat...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington officially hit a high temperature of 97 Tuesday, which was not far from its August 2 record of 99 set way back of 1878. Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday offers a similar helping of 90s - and 100+ heat index values - for the Port City and across the Cape Fear Region. Stay hydrated... Stay rested... Stay neighborly to people and pets... You know the drill!

Searching for cooling now... If you aim to cool off in the 82-degree surf, be mindful of a moderate rip current risk for Cape Fear beaches Wednesday. Also, odds for a drenching and thereby cooling shower or storm will grow to a respectable 30% for Wednesday afternoon. And lastly, while it may be a mirage: some long-range computer models are hinting that a slightly cooler pattern change may develop by late next week.

In the meantime, catch your hot seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Thankfully, no Atlantic tropical systems right now! Please stay prepared though: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.