Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Detention officer charged with selling narcotics to inmates, sheriff says

Steven Michael Crowder has been charged with nine total counts in connection with a scheme to...
Steven Michael Crowder has been charged with nine total counts in connection with a scheme to sell narcotics to inmates in the Troup County Jail.(Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – A detention officer in Georgia is facing charges for bringing narcotics into a jail and selling them to inmates, officials said.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, if convicted, detention officer Steven Michael Crowder could face up to 25 years in prison.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began last month after allegations surfaced that Crowder was selling narcotics to inmates at the Troup County Jail through a middleman.

Crowder has been a detention officer with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office since January.

“Every person who joins our staff is held to a higher standard, and I personally tell each of them the consequences they will face should they make the choice to bring contraband in the jail or participate in criminal behavior,” Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said.

Crowder was charged with four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, four counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates, and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The sheriff said the inmates involved will also face charges once the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leland death investigation over the weekend
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth was located...
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
James Ashley Holleman
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store
Alan Croom
Former church youth counselor arrested at Wilmington airport, charged with indecent liberties

Latest News

Because monkeypox spreads through close contact, there's a concern that monkeypox could spread...
Experts concerned about monkeypox as kids head back to school
People line up outside the Indiana House chamber in Indianapolis Tuesday ahead of its morning...
Abortion court battles press on, even in deep red states
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town