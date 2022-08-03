Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On August 27, Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 10-05 will host a boat safety course for the public. Per their announcement, the eight-hour session will meet at the Brunswick Electric Membership Cooperative at 795 Ocean Highway in Supply, NC.

“Any person born on or after January 1, 1988, must complete an approved boating safety course before operating a vessel with a motor of 10 horsepower or greater on North Carolina waters,” said Flotilla 10-05 in their release. “Even if not required by law to get the North Carolina boating license, many boaters take the boating safety course to save on their boat insurance.”

Per the flotilla’s announcement, the course is intended for all types of recreational watercraft and will cover topics such as:

Maintenance

Preparing for safe and enjoyable outings

Navigation rules and aids to navigation

Guidelines for operating your boat or personal watercraft safely

Boating emergencies

State-specific laws and regulations

Running from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., the course will cost $35 for a single attendee or $30 for two or more attendees. The flotilla asks that those wishing to participate bring cash or a check, since cards will not be accepted.

To register, send an email to CGAuxSafeBoating@ec.rr.com stating your intention to attend.

For more information, please visit the Flotilla 10-5′s website.

