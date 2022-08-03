Senior Connect
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access

The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.
The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Police Department is currently investigating a death near the Ocean Boulevard beach access.

The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are available.

