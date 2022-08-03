Brigade Boys and Girls Club collects school supplies for over 2,200 students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brigade Boys and Girls Club in Wilmington announced that they are donating school supplies for over 2,200 students in New Hanover and Onslow counties.

Per a club release, they collected supplies at 10 locations as part of their 12th annual Stuff the Backpack Campaign that begin in July.

“During the back-to-school time, many of our kids struggle to be prepared. If it weren’t for the generous contributions of our community, we would not be able to provide our kids with the ability to reach their educational goals. We ensure that all club members are prepared with what they need to do their best in school and beyond,” said club communications coordinator Ashlyn Williams.

The Brigade Boys and Girls Club has locations in New Hanover and Onslow counties, and you can learn more about them on their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.