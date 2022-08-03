Senior Connect
3 found dead in Yancey County home; suspect shot, killed by deputies, officials say

Suspect was pronounced dead at the scene
A call about shots fired in a home led to deputies finding three people dead inside and a suspect being shot and killed by deputies, according to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.(FOX Carolina News)
By Stephanie Moore
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - A call about shots fired in a home led to deputies finding three people dead inside and a suspect being shot and killed by deputies, according to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home just after 4:30 p.m. Monday for a call about shots fired, officials said.

They did not release the address of the home or the road it was on.

According to officials, dispatchers told deputies that there was a report of one person with a gunshot wound.

After the deputies arrived, more shots were fired, officials said.

According to officials, the suspect was shot by deputies and pronounced dead at the scene.

When deputies were able to get inside the home, they found three people dead, officials said.

According to officials, no deputies were injured during the incident.

Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard called in the SBI to assist in the investigation.

©2022, Hearst Television Inc. on behalf of WYFF-TV.

