Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint

James Ashley Holleman
James Ashley Holleman(District Attorney Ben David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020.

Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30 p.m., pointed a handgun at one of them and told them to move to their garage. He frisked them and left with $170 in cash. The robbery was recorded on the brothers’ RING camera.

“On the recording collected by Wilmington police, Holleman is heard saying that he had to do it because the mother of his child was incarcerated at the time. He fired one shot prior to leaving in the car that brought him to the brothers’ residence,” wrote David.

Holleman plead guilty to the charges and is in prison for a Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest conviction from an unrelated incident in December of 2021.

