Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wayne Co. sergeant dies after Monday morning shooting

The 10-hour standoff ended Monday night.
The 10-hour standoff ended Monday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County deputy injured in Monday’s shooting on Arrington Bridge Road has passed away.

Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at ECU Health Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sergeant was one of three deputies injured as they were attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers on Jourdan Hamilton. After a 10-hour standoff, deputies said a SWAT team found the 23-year-old man dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At last report, Corporal Andrew Cox, 37, and Deputy Alexander Torres were both in stable condition at ECU Health.

Jourdan Hamilton
Jourdan Hamilton(Wayne County Sheriff's Office/WITN)

A news release said Sheriff Larry Pierce thanked each officer and first responder for their support and asked for prayers for the families involved during this difficult time.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Sgt. Fishman. “Last night and this morning I talked with Sheriff Pierce and I extend my deepest sympathy and gratitude to the Fishman family for Matthew’s life, courage, and service to the people of his county and state,” said the governor.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

Law enforcement says the deputies were wearing vests when they were serving the papers, as is common practice in a case of delivering involuntary commitment paperwork.

Helicopter hovering over scene where three deputies were shot in Wayne County
Helicopter hovering over scene where three deputies were shot in Wayne County(Justin Lundy/WITN)

Gillie says the SBI is investigating the shooting because deputies were shot.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
Law enforcement are on the scene at Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley after three Wayne County...
2 deputies stable, 1 critical after being shot while serving warrant in North Carolina
Man recovering in hospital after accidentally firing a gun at himself
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth was located...
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
MacKenzie Gore
Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals
James Ashley Holleman
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
Officers seized methamphetamine, MDMA, digital scales, and the 9mm carbine rifle Nobles used to...
Beaverdam man arrested after shooting at Columbus Co. patrol from a camper