Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has identified Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw as the person killed in a shooting at a home on the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive that at approximately 3:49 a.m. on Sunday.

19-year-old Devin Antone of Lake Waccamaw has been arrested and charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon With The Intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury and First Degree Kidnapping in connection with the incident.

However, according to a press release by the Town of Leland, Antone is not believed to be responsible for Walker’s death. Antone reportedly arrived at the scene with Walker and is not regarded as a suspect in his death by investigators.

Officers found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence, and he was pronounced dead after first responders attempted to stabilize them.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.