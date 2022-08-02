Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Whiteville High School standout MacKenzie Gore has been traded to the Washington Nationals, according to multiple media reports Tuesday.

The San Diego Padres are reportedly trading Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, Jarlin Susana, James Wood and possibly Eric Hosmer to the Nationals for Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

Gore has made 16 appearances, including 13 starts, for the Padres before recently being place on the injured list with an elbow injury. He has a 4.50 earned run average with 72 strikeouts in 70 innings.

