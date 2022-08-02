Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The governor’s office announced Aug. 2 that Port City Logistics would be expanding to Wilmington. Per the official release, the Savannah-based logistics company currently has 14 distribution centers around the country; Wilmington will become its newest addition as a transload facility for international deliveries.

A performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund will assist the company’s move to Wilmington. The $112,000 grant will only be awarded once Port City Logistics meets job criterion and capital investment targets. One NC grants also require matching participation from local governments.

“We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”

Before beginning operations in New Hanover County, Port City Logistics will invest $16 million into constructing a 150,000 square foot, high velocity transload facility at the Port of Wilmington. With the new facility, the company is expected to bring 75 new jobs to the area.

“North Carolina is within a day’s drive of nearly half of the United States population,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Among many supply chain advantages, our efficient deep water ports along the eastern seaboard and experienced workforce ensure that logistics companies can thrive while implementing its growth strategies.”

