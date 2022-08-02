Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility

The governor’s office announced Aug. 2 that Port City Logistics would be expanding to Wilmington.
The governor’s office announced Aug. 2 that Port City Logistics would be expanding to Wilmington.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The governor’s office announced Aug. 2 that Port City Logistics would be expanding to Wilmington. Per the official release, the Savannah-based logistics company currently has 14 distribution centers around the country; Wilmington will become its newest addition as a transload facility for international deliveries.

A performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund will assist the company’s move to Wilmington. The $112,000 grant will only be awarded once Port City Logistics meets job criterion and capital investment targets. One NC grants also require matching participation from local governments.

“We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”

Before beginning operations in New Hanover County, Port City Logistics will invest $16 million into constructing a 150,000 square foot, high velocity transload facility at the Port of Wilmington. With the new facility, the company is expected to bring 75 new jobs to the area.

“North Carolina is within a day’s drive of nearly half of the United States population,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Among many supply chain advantages, our efficient deep water ports along the eastern seaboard and experienced workforce ensure that logistics companies can thrive while implementing its growth strategies.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
Law enforcement are on the scene at Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley after three Wayne County...
2 deputies stable, 1 critical after being shot while serving warrant in North Carolina
Man recovering in hospital after accidentally firing a gun at himself
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth was located...
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
MacKenzie Gore
Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals
The 10-hour standoff ended Monday night.
Wayne Co. sergeant dies after Monday morning shooting
James Ashley Holleman
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
Officers seized methamphetamine, MDMA, digital scales, and the 9mm carbine rifle Nobles used to...
Beaverdam man arrested after shooting at Columbus Co. patrol from a camper