Police: Man shot, killed while he and another man were ‘playing’ with gun

Police said the men thought the gun was not loaded.
Police said the men thought the gun was not loaded.(Pixabay)
By Eric Fossell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A man was shot and killed Monday night in West Virginia while he and another man were playing with a gun, WSAZ reported.

The Charleston Police Department said 22-year-old Dominique Poindexter was shot just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers said Poindexter and the other man were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the shooting.

At one point, the men began “playing” with a firearm they thought was unloaded, officers said.

According to police, the other man pointed the gun at Poindexter and pulled the trigger.

Poindexter was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man accused of pulling the trigger immediately called 911. Officers said he has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

