Pender County launches program to collect retired American flags

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Veterans Affairs has started a program to collect retired American Flags.

Per a county press release on August 2, the National Association of Counties, the N.C. Association of County Comissioners and local Boy Scout Hayden Burns of Troop 777 worked together to place two boxes to collect retired flags at the Central Administration office and the Hampstead Annex.

The United States Flag code describes guidelines for flying the American Flag, including one recommendation to destroy the flag “in a dignified way, preferably by burning” if it’s in poor condition.

“Flags should be folded respectfully before being placed in the box,” writes the county.

The boxes are located at the Pender County Central Administration Office on 805 West Walker Street in Burgaw and the Hampstead Annex at 15060 U.S. 17 in Hampstead. The program will be ongoing, and you can learn more by calling 910-259-1203.

