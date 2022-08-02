Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase

he Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer...
he Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2.(File)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2.

Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.

Lowery eventually pulled over behind a church on Church Street and fled on foot. Another officer spotted him one block away and took him into custody. Lowery is now held with a $21,100 bond. He had outstanding warrants from Pender County for traffic violations and from Robeson County for misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. For the incident on August 2, Lowery was given the following charges:

  • Larceny of a motor vehicle
  • Felony lareny (trailer)
  • Fleeing to elude arrest
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Reckless driving to endanger
  • Fail to heed to light/siren
  • Fail to maintain lane control.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
The Leland Police Department is investigating an apparent murder at a home on Night Harbor Drive.
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
Man recovering in hospital after accidentally firing a gun at himself
The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store

Latest News

(Source: WECT)
New filing in Wilmington crime lab lawsuit alleges culture of gender bias at WPD
Cameron Art Museum announces summer programs for August
Cameron Art Museum announces summer programs for August
During their Aug. 1 meeting, the Bladen County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a...
Bladen Co. Commissioners approve new countywide noise ordinance
The "Boundless" sculpture featured at the Cameron Art Museum.
Cameron Art Museum holding summer events including James Baldwin commemoration