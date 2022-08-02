Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2.

Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.

Lowery eventually pulled over behind a church on Church Street and fled on foot. Another officer spotted him one block away and took him into custody. Lowery is now held with a $21,100 bond. He had outstanding warrants from Pender County for traffic violations and from Robeson County for misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. For the incident on August 2, Lowery was given the following charges:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Felony lareny (trailer)

Fleeing to elude arrest

Driving while license suspended

Reckless driving to endanger

Fail to heed to light/siren

Fail to maintain lane control.

