Gov. Cooper kicks off statewide school supply drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply Drive. Running until Aug. 31, the drive seeks to support children and teachers by providing classrooms with necessary supplies.

“While you’re out shopping, consider buying some extra school supplies to donate,” said Gov. Cooper. “Our teachers work so hard, and they shouldn’t have to dip into their pockets to cover the cost of classroom supplies that their students need.”

Per the release, North Carolina teachers spend $500 on average to stock their classrooms with supplies.

The State Employees’ Credit Union and Communities In Schools of North Carolina are partnering to collect and distribute the supplies, according to the announcement. Donation bins will be located at all SECU locations across the state.

“Imagine returning to school without the supplies you need to engage in learning,” said Jill Cox, President and CEO of Communities In Schools of North Carolina. “Everyone can help ensure no student faces this challenge by participating in the Governor’s school supply drive and dropping off a few items, including items our teachers need like copy paper. Together, we can ensure NC students start the school year on the right foot.”

According to the official release, requested supplies include:

Paper- all types, including copy paper

Pens and pencils

Crayons and markers

Dry erase markers

USB flash drives

Spiral notebooks

Sanitizing wipes

Tissues

Following Aug. 31, Communities In Schools of North Carolina will sort and distribute the supplies to public classrooms across North Carolina, according to the announcement.

For updates and more information on how to donate, please visit https://governor.nc.gov/

