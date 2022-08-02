WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we are working with exercise bands again. We will use them around our ankles and feet to get a good workout for inner things, quads, hamstrings, and core. You will be on the ground for all the exercises and can easily move from one exercise to the next, repositioning the bands.

Leg extensions

- Put exercise band around the bottom of one foot and the opposite ankle

- Go down on your forearms

- The foot the band is beneath stays flat on the floor

- Raise the leg with the band around the ankle. and extend it all the way up and down

- Keep foot in flexed position

Inner thigh pulses

- Turn onto your side

- Keep the foot with the band on the bottom flat on the ground

- Raise the leg with the band around the ankle upward, pulsing

Lying leg curls

- Roll onto your stomach

- Keep the same band under your shoe

- Take the leg with the band around the ankle and curl toward your glute

Pulses

- Sit back up

- Put the band at the bottom of both feet

- Lean back slightly

- Raise both feet off the ground

- Pulse feet out wide and bring back in

- If that hurts your back you can grab the bottom of your thighs to help balance

Do reps for each exercise following the calendar. Once you’ve completed all four exercises switch legs, putting the band under the opposite foot and ankle.

Get Fit with 6: August challenge calendar (Source: WECT)

