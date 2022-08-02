First Alert Forecast: typical heat at home, rare feature in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, August 1, Wilmington officially hit a high temperature and heat index of 97 and 105, respectively. Most of the Cape Fear Region was close to those metrics, and your First Alert Forecast headlines similar 90s and 100s for Tuesday. Stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly! Apart from the sizzling summer sunshine, hazards will present as stray storms and a moderate rip current risk, so thanks for keeping an eye to the sky and keeping it safe in the 82-degree surf!

In the tropics: the National Hurricane Center continues to forecast the remnants of Tropical Storm Frank to climb to within 300 miles of California - an unusual thing for tropical or remnant tropical systems to do. Whether this setup will deliver moisture to the parched Golden State remains to be seen but, safe to say, any would be a blessing! In the meantime, the Atlantic tropical storm scene remains delightfully uneventful, but please stay vigilant in any case: wect.com/hurricane.

