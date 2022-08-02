Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City has announced that about 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled at the manhole near Highway 50/210 and Aldrich Lane for about 12 hours on Sunday, July 31.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality closed the Intercoastal Waterway by Waters Bay to harvesting oysters and shellfish due to the possibility of untreated water spilling into the bay.

An electrical surge caused equipment to fail and spill out the sewage. That equipment has now been replaced, and town staff are waiting for the results of a water test.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.