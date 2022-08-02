Senior Connect
Carolina Beach PD, Whiteville PD, Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Carolina Beach PD and Whiteville PD will be hosting events during the evening of Aug. 2 to celebrate.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Carolina Beach PD and Whiteville PD will be hosting events during the evening of Aug. 2 to celebrate National Night Out. All members of the community are welcome to come out to these free, family-friendly events.

Carolina Beach Police Department

Carolina Beach PD announced that National Night Out will be hosted at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk gazebo at 100 Cape Fear Blvd. Per their release, the event will run from 6-8 p.m. and will include free hot dogs, live music and plenty of fun activities from CBPD and other agencies.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to visit Carolina Beach PD’s Facebook for more information.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will also host an event to celebrate National Night Out. CCSO invites members of the community to join them from 6-9 p.m. at the Eastern Division Law Enforcement Center in Delco at 356 Delco School Road. According to their announcement, there will be food and activities for all ages.

Visit the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook for more information.

Whiteville Police Department

Whiteville PD will also celebrate National Night Out. The festivities will occur from 6-9 p.m. at the Whiteville Police Department at 117 E. Columbus St. Residents and those in the community are invited to come and enjoy food, games, a DJ and more, per their announcement.

For more information, those planning to attend should visit Whiteville Police Department’s Facebook page.

Other police departments and agencies are expected to host their own events in honor of National Night Out over the course of the fall.

Visit National Night Out’s website for more information about events like these.

