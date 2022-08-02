Cameron Art Museum holding summer events including James Baldwin commemoration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum is holding a commemoration of James Baldwin, a webinar discussion and more in the month of August.

CAM will host a webinar discussion on “The American Dream and the American Negro” by James Baldwin for free on Tuesday, August 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. Historian Lettie Gore, historian Dr. Tara White, Speak Ya Peace’s Mahlaynee Nicole and Deputy Director Heather Wilson will host the discussion in preperation for the upcoming celebration.

On Thursday, August 4, Speak Ya Peace and CAM will hold a birthday celebration for James Baldwin 6 to 9 p.m. featuring poetry, film and more. Nicole of Speak Ya Peace and Lettie Gore will host the event, and the price is $10 at the door.

Also this month:

“Resilience” community screening and gallery tour on August 5 from Noon to 1 p.m.

Kids State of the Art drop off on August 6 at CAM from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Dreams Center for Art Education from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Illustrated lecture “The United States Colored Troops and Boundless by Stephen Hayes” on August 7 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Connections Monday for people in earlier stages of Alzheimer’s and dementia on August 8 from 10 a.m. to Noon. Register by emailing education@cameronartmuseum.org

Galleries after Dark with Susan Nuttall: Looking at Donald Sultan in the 20 Years Exhibition on August 11 at 7 p.m.

Kids State of the Art Opening and Free Community Day on August 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Preview: Forward Motion Dance Arts in Motion 2022 on August 28 from 2 to 3 p.m.

You can learn more about the museum’s events on their website.

